Priyanka Chopra sends love to Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario on her wedding with Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario and Andrew Form are married! The duo exchanged their wedding vows in an intimate ceremony at the Preservation Hall in New Orleans. In 2021, Daddario made their relationship public by posting a black-and-white photo of the couple on Instagram. According to Vogue, the wedding ceremony was held at Preservation Hall with Form's two children serving as his groomsmen and ring bearers. Sharing the wedding photos, the actress dropped a series of pictures, and in one of them, the newly-wedded couple is seen sharing a kiss at the altar.

Soon after, many fans and industry friends showered congratulatory messages in the comments section. Priyanka Chopra also sent love to her Baywatch co-star and wrote: "Stunning. Congratulations..Have a happy life ahead." The actress revealed that they wanted to get married in Italy earlier. “We were originally going to get married in Italy because I wanted to drink Italian wine for three days straight, but when I got a job in New Orleans I thought of Allie and Jake, and we switched it to New Orleans. It’s a city full of music and life," she told Vogue.

Alexandra and Andrew got engaged in August 2021 and following the engagement, Daddario expressed joy and told PEOPLE: "It feels so exciting, but mostly it just feels very peaceful. I feel very at peace with him and very happy, and I just feel very lucky."

The duo met during the pandemic in 2020 and have been together ever since. Form and Daddario made their first red carpet appearance together at the California premiere of the series The White Lotus in July 2021. Prior to Andrew's relationship with Daddario, he was married to American-Brazilian actress Jordana Brewster for almost 15 years, with whom he shares two sons- Rowan and Julian.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra 'finally' wraps Citadel shoot, drives the custom car gifted by Nick Jonas in her set video