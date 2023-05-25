Priyanka Chopra shares BTS action of stunts on Citadel sets; Says she gave literal ‘blood, sweat and tears’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has shared some behind-the-scenes goodness from Citadel sets with her millions of fans and followers on Instagram. The 40-year-old actress keeps an active presence on social media platforms where she treats netizens to sneak peeks at her personal and professional lives. Speaking of which, earlier today, Priyanka yet again took to the ‘gram and shared a video showcasing her doing the stunts for her Prime Video spy series Citadel. Scroll below to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra thanks Citadel team for helping her with stunts on the sets of Citadel

Priyanka Chopra, who plays an undercover agent Nadia Sinh in the Russo Brothers’ Citadel, performed most of her own stunts in the series. Taking to her Instagram space today, she shared a video, which starts with the actress saying, “Tell me your job is glamorous, without telling me your job is glamorous.” The video then proceeds to show several pictures of a bruised and battered Priyanka. At the end of the clip, we see her throwing punches and tackling two men as they shot an action scene.

Priyanka also penned down a rather lengthy caption thanking her stunt coordinators and her stunt double who did most of the jumps and landings.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram post

“Blood, sweat, and tears, literally. (slew of emojis) So grateful for the brilliant stunt coordinators on @ctadelonprime (folded hands emoji) @don_thai , @jyou10 and @nikkipowell114 you made doing my own stunts feel like a cake walk. Wait, what ,Kidding! There was nothing easy about that but having you and your excellent team around made me feel so safe. Thank you!!,” she wrote.

Chopra Jonas further added, “Also Special thanks to my amazing stunt double @neeshnation who did all the falling/landing (the tuff stuff) on my behalf (slew of emojis) Couldn’t have done this without you all.Season finale this week (heart emoji) PS: wait for the end. That’s @jyou10 as usual hyping me (heart emoji) #BTS.”

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Apart from Citadel with Richard Madden, Priyanka recently featured in the romantic comedy Love Again where she shared screen space with Sam Heughan and Celine Dion.

She has now begun working on her next outing, Heads of State, which is an Amazon Studios project. She will be joining hands with John Cena and Idris Elba for the Ilya Naishuller directorial.

