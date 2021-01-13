Priyanka Chopra shares a funny post on how people dress up for a 'zoom meeting' & we can't agree more

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently awaiting the release of The White Tiger. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Jonas is on cloud nine as one of her most-awaited movies, The White Tiger will be streaming soon later this month. Well, the actress can have her share of celebration as her husband Nick Jonas has already reviewed the movie that will be released on Netflix in a few days. He not only praised it but also termed it an ‘unreal’ one. Meanwhile, the diva has been quite active on social media of late and multiple instances prove the same.

As we speak of this, Priyanka has shared a rather quirky post on her Instagram handle which is surely relatable to many of us. First of all, the Text for You star is seen wearing a formal white shirt teamed up with a pair of black trousers. What actually grabs our attention are the casual slippers that she has been wearing with her formal attire. If you’re still wondering the reason behind PeeCee doing the same, she gives an apt and most hilarious reason in the caption that reads, “Zoom life… Business on the top… And the bottom… well you know.”

Check out the post below:

Talking about The White Tiger, it also features Rajkummar Rao, Adarsh Gourav, and Mahesh Manjrekar in the lead roles. It has been backed by Ramin Bahrani. Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also completed the shooting schedule of one of her upcoming movies titled Text for You co-starring Sam Heughan. Previously, she garnered a lot of praise owing to her stint in We Can Be Heroes. She is also a part of Matrix 4.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

