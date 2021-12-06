Priyanka Chopra shares a glimpse of The Matrix: Resurrections' new promo featuring her dialogue; WATCH

The Matrix: Resurrections is one of the most-anticipated films of the year and ahead of its release on December 22, the film's final trailer is set to release soon. Priyanka Chopra who also stars in the Keanu Reeves film, took to Instagram to drop a new promo ahead of its final trailer's release and it features dialogue from her mystery character.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "New trailer out tomorrow. Stay Tuned." The fresh footage of the film showcases Jada Pinkett Smith's returns as Niobe. It also features Chopra's untitled character delivering a key line where she says, "The most important choice of Neo's life is not his to make." It has been speculated that Chopra will essay the role of Sati in the upcoming film.

In the new teaser, there's also a scene where Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity can be seen sharing a kiss. The promo also features some massive action sequences which are expected to get a bigger glimpse in the final trailer.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's post here:

The Matrix: Resurrections has been directed by Lana Wachowski, who earlier co-directed the first three Matrix films with her younger sister Lilly Wachowski. The film also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Andrew Caldwell, Jonathan Groff, Jessica Henwick, Ellen Hollman, Eréndire Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Christina Ricci, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.

The film is all set to have a theatrical as well as streaming release. The Matrix: Resurrections will open in theatres on December 22 and also make a streaming debut on HBO Max on the same date.

ALSO READ: ‘Living the dream’: Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of romantic date with Nick Jonas on 3rd anniversary