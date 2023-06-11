Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of her bandaged legs from Heads of State set: These knees have been through lot

Priyanka Chopra has shared behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Heads of State.

Earlier today, the 40-year-old actress took to Instagram stories and shared a selfie as she updated her fans and followers that she has started working on the upcoming project which is being described as an action thriller. And now, a few hours ago, Priyanka shared another BTS photo from the sets. Scroll below to know more.

Priyanka Chopra shares BTS pic from set of Heads of State

In the picture shared by Priyanka, one can see her standing with her back facing the mirror. The Citadel star was seen donning a pair of black athleisure wear featuring a crop top and a pair of bicycle shorts. Her hair was tied up in a messy bun. One could also see her bandaged legs in the photo. Sharing the photo, Chopra Jonas wrote a caption that read, “These knees have been through a lot over time. #headsofstate”.

Priyanka also shared a picture of her British snack that she enjoyed on set. Moreover, the Love Again actress also shared a photo of her team seated together on the set.

Priyanka Chopra’s BTS picture from Heads of State

Last week, Priyanka attended Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in London with her friends and family. She shared a slew of pictures and videos on her Instagram stories from the set. Priyanka looked gorgeous in the black two-piece outfit that she wore to the event. Moreover, a video of her dancing to Beyonce’s performance went viral on social media.

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka has been busy on the professional front lately. The actress recently featured in two back-to-back projects. She was first seen in Amazon Prime Video’s global spy series Citadel, where she plays the role of agent Nadia Sinh. She shared the screen with Richard Madden in the show helmed by the Russo brothers.

Apart from this, Priyanka also appeared in the romantic-comedy Love Again with Sam Heughan.

Her next project in line is Heads of State directed by Ilya Naishuller. The project was announced first in April this year and also stars John Cena and Idris Elba in key roles.

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas wants to celebrate Priyanka Chopra on Father's Day, calls her 'an absolute boss and amazing mother'