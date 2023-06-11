Priyanka Chopra shares new selfie on Instagram as she resumes work on Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra is back to the grind as she resumes work on her new project, Heads of State.

The 40-year-old actress likes to keep active on her social media space, where she often shares glimpses of her life – both personal and professional. From pictures and videos with her family and friends to behind-the-scenes action on film sets, Priyanka shares it all. Speaking of which, earlier today, she gave an update about her new and upcoming project Heads of State.

Priyanka Chopra on Heads of State

A few hours ago, Priyanka took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a new selfie with her over 80 million followers. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen seated with her head reclined back and her hand on her face. She can be seen wearing a black hoodie. The Citadel star had no makeup on her face and her hair was tied in a bun. As the light fell on her face, Priyanka looked at the camera and clicked the photo. She also wrote a caption for the image that reads, “So…it’s been a day #headsofstate”.

Recently, Priyanka attended Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in London along with her friends and family. The actress shared several pictures and videos from the concert on her Instagram space. A video of her vibing and dancing to Beyonce’s performance also went viral on social media.

More on Heads of State

Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming project Heads of State was announced in April. The actress will be co-starring with John Cena and Idris Elba in the project which is being described as an action thriller. It will be directed by Ilya Naishuller.

Apart from this, Chopra was recently seen in not one but two projects. She featured in Amazon Prime Video’s global spy series Citadel, where she essayed the role of a spy agent named Nadia Sinh. She shared the screen space with Richard Madden in the series helmed by the Russo brothers. Next, she starred in the romantic comedy named Love Again, where she was paired opposite Sam Heughan.

