Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pic with Hilary Duff & Matthew Koma on his bday; PC ‘Can’t wait to celebrate’

Jonas recently wished Hilary Duff’s husband and American singer Matthew Koma a very happy birthday! Taking to Instagram stories, the actress wrote “Happy birthday @matthewkoma can’t wait to celebrate with you.” Alongside the sweet message, the actress and singer also shared 2 images of the duo, in one of which Matthew’s famous wife Hilary Duff was also there! While the picture with Hilary looked recent, the second picture with PeeCee and Koma was marked with a date from 2013!

While the duo has seemingly been friends since 2013, we’ve hardly ever seen him on Priyanka’s social media. Back in 2017, the actress wished Koma a happy birthday by sharing a picture of him with PCJ and his wife Hilary Duff. Alongside, she also wrote: "Happy happy birthday to my main guy @matthewkoma I always wish you so much happiness and joy! You’re the kindest nicest guy I know! And I adore you! It was awesome to finally meet you @hilaryduff.”

In other news, the actress recently dazzled at the BBMAs carpet with husband Nick Jonas in tow. During a video segment with Vogue Australia titled The Secret Behind... with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, PeeCee was asked to reveal her secrets behind a particular thing. When asked what she thinks is the secret behind a good marriage, Chopra earnestly confessed, "Secret behind a good marriage? I'm just two years in so I wouldn't be able to tell you so much but according to me, it's conversation and actually sitting down, being able to talk to each other, spend time with each other and actually enjoy it is an amazing secret."

