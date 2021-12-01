Priyanka Chopra on shooting Citadel in London away from Nick Jonas during pandemic: We know each other’s heart

Priyanka Chopra stayed in London for nearly a year during the pandemic where she was filming for her upcoming show ‘Citadel’. In a recent appearance on InStyle’s Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast, Priyanka spoke about spending a tough year in London and ending up in a long-distance marriage being on different continents. Priyanka said, “It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time where you can’t travel to see your family. Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America, while I was in the U.K.”.

Priyanka spoke about whilst her stay in the UK even going for a walk would be dreary sometimes because most of the streets would be empty and restaurants would be closed. Priyanka said, “ It felt so apocalyptic. And I was just alone at home.” Priyanka also mentioned that she was able to see Nick Jonas from time to time but several precautionary measures needed to be taken. “He had to quarantine; I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time, and that’s usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don’t really have much time,” said Priyanka.

Priyanka said that in their relationship both Nick and she prioritize each other over other things. “We know each other’s hearts. We prioritize each other in everything that we do. We’ve had individual careers, and we’re both very clear about never interfering in each other’s professional lives because we’re always partners and assets,” said Priyanka.

