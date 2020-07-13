  1. Home
Priyanka Chopra showers birthday love on mother in law Mama Jonas: Thank you for your constant grace

Despite US recording an extremely high number of coronavirus cases every single day, Priyanka Chopra's caption hinted that a party is in order for Nick Jonas' mum Denise Jonas aka Mama Jonas.
652 reads Mumbai
Priyanka Chopra showers birthday love on mother in law Mama Jonas: Thank you for your constant grace
Priyanka Chopra Jonas was all hearts for Nick Jonas' mum and her mother-in-law Denise Jonas as she wished her on her birthday on Instagram. Priyanka, who fondly calls Denise as Mama Jonas, shared an adorable selfie with her as she showered some birthday love on Denise. Priyanka thanked her mother-in-law for the 'constant grace and generosity' they have shared over the last few years since the actress married Nick. Despite US recording an extremely high number of coronavirus cases every single day, Priyanka's caption hinted that a party is in order as Nick's parents seem to be living with them. 

PeeCee's birthday caption for Mama Jonas read, "Happy Birthday MamaJ ! Thank your for your constant grace and generosity.. I’m So glad you are here and we can celebrate you today together ...Love you so much...@mamadjonas @nickjonas." 

Check it out: 

Just last month, Priyanka's paid a tribute to her own dad Ashok Chopra on Father's Day. She also wished her father-in-law Kevin Jonas on the occasion and shared separate pictures of both of them singing. "Maybe we both got it from our fathers #HappyFathersDay to everyone celebrating @nickjonas @papakjonas," her caption read. 

The Chopra and Jonas clan are indeed a tight-knit one. From spending special occasions together to being there by each other's side, the families are a beautiful examples of different cultures coming together. In fact, Nick also had written a heartfelt note about Priyanka's dad on Father's Day. "Dr. Ashok Chopra, I wish I would have had the chance to meet you. You raised an incredible daughter, and I’m so blessed we found each other." 

Isn't that truly family goals? 

