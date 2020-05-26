Priyanka Chopra showers her 'jaan' Nick Jonas with love as he marks two years since NickYanka's first date

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas marked their first date anniversary on Instagram with sweet love notes to each other.

It has been two glorious years since and Nick Jonas stepped out for their first date. In the past two years, not only did they start dating but Priyanka and Nick broke hearts with their engagement announcement and gave everyone a run for their money with two wedding ceremonies and numerous receptions. While the couple has given us several heartwarming moments (to write and) cherish in the past two years, NickYanka is celebrating their first date anniversary.

The Jonas Brothers singer pulled out an adorable selfie of the couple and wrote her sweet message. In the picture, Nick and Priyanka are sporting cowboy hats as they show off their best looks in the selfie. "This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today. It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years," adding two red heart emojis in the end.

Priyanka took to the comments section and showered Nick with love. Calling him her jaan, which translates to her life, she said, "I love you jaan.. best decision of my life.." adding a red heart emoji in the end.

Check out the post and comment below:

The post was in response to PeeCee's Instagram post wishing her husband on their date anniversary. The Sky Is Pink actress shared a picture from the archives and wrote, "2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness. I love you @nickjonas Thank you for making our life together so incredible. Here’s to many more date nights..." Nick commented, "Best two years of my life. I love you."

At the time of their wedding, Priyanka spoke to Vogue and spilled the beans on her relationship with the international singer. "It was Nick who sent the first message," Priyanka told the publication. " Nick confirmed it, revealing he approached Priyanka's Quantico co-star Graham Rogers to confess he was bowled over by her.

Soon, Nick slipped into PeeCee's Twitter DM and rest is history. "I’m hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet,” Nick texted the actress. “She responded day of with a message that said, ‘My team can read this. Why don’t you just text me,’” Nick added.

Today, Priyanka and Nick are practicing social distancing in their home in Los Angeles. The couple has been locked down in the US for two months now. The couple is surrounded by Priyanka's cousin and niece. In a recent article written for Vogue, Priyanka revealed she and Nick have been encouraging to expand their horizons on the profession front.

She revealed she and Nick are encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce." She also revealed that Nick is helping her learn the piano. "I’ve also started the piano — I make my husband teach me. I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day," the 37-year-old star revealed.

Apart from being her "in-house piano teacher", Nick has also been PeeCee's "in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner." Priyanka added, "I’ve also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it. This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book."

The actress also revealed the couple was supposed to spend Holi in India. "We were supposed to be in India for Holi, but we cut our trip short and came back to America because we were worried about borders being locked down," she said.

On the work front, Priyanka has numerous projects in the pipeline. The diva has a new show opposite The Eternals star and Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. The series originates from Mexico. She is also in talks to feature in The Matrix, with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra Jonas pays tribute to fallen heroes on Memorial Day; Recalls parents' service to Indian Army

Credits :InstagramVogue

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×