Priyanka Chopra showers love on Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 ahead of release: She is a phenomenon

Priyanka Chopra Jonas turned cheerleader for Gal Gadot ahead of the Christmas release of her superhero flick Wonder Woman 1984. Check out her wishes below.

Jonas is back to filming for multiple projects across the globe and has currently made London her home. The actress, who was last seen in The Sky Is Pink, on her home turf is prepping for some exciting projects with a few others already in the pipeline. Meanwhile, the actress does take out time from her hectic schedule to turn cheerleader for other projects especially if they are anchored by women. And she recently did just that.

Taking to social media, Priyanka gave a shoutout to Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman 1984 ahead of release. For the unversed, Warner Bros. confirmed global release dates for Patty Jenkins’ directorial and announced that the ninth instalment in the DC Extended Universe will release in theatres and HBO Max simultaneously, according to Variety.

Sharing a fierce poster of Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman avatar, Priyanka was all praise as she wrote, "She is a phenomenon! Just like the woman playing her! Get it @gal_gadot! This looks amazing! #wonderwoman1984." Gal Gadot was thrilled by PC's wishes as she reposted the same on her Instagram Story with heart emojis.

Take a look at Priyanka's wish for Gal Gadot:

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman 1984 will be releasing in India before the US on Christmas Day. Considering the coronavirus situation in the US continues to be grim, the film will release in theatres as well as on HBO Max to avoid piracy issues. The superhero flick will also release in Canada, and a few other European countries on 25 December.

