Priyanka Chopra shows off her flawless style in a ruffled gown during Paris outing; PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra recently jetted off to Paris for an event where she teamed up with Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK's Lisa. After her selfie with the duo went viral, Chopra was seen stepping out in Paris on June 7 in yet another stylish look and she made sure to make heads turn this time as she wore a gorgeous ruffled gown that added a bit of drama.

Clicked while stepping out of her Paris hotel, Priyanka was seen dressed in a black gown that featured ivory ruffled detailing all along the collar and down the leg. The actress was also seen sporting a massive diamond necklace along with the gown which featured a deep neck. The actress' recent outing comes after she t along with fellow Bulgari brand ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Lalisa Manobal, attended the Paris unveiling of Bulgari's newest High Jewellery Collection.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's photos from Paris here:

It was reported that before sporting this high-fashion look, Chopra was clicked in a casual look while doing some shopping at a children’s boutique. The actress seemed to have gone shopping for her newborn daughter, Maltie Marie Chopra Jonas whom she welcomed along with her husband Nick Jonas earlier this year via a surrogate. The couple also shared their daughter's first photo on Instagram last month after they welcomed her home following a tough period as she spent 100 days in the NICU.

While Priyanka has been busy with her commitments in Paris, Nick has been shooting for his new reality show, Dancing With Myself where he is a judge alongside Shakira and Liza Koshy.

