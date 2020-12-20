Priyanka Chopra shows how shooting in 2020 looks like; Asks everyone to 'stay positive & test negative'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in London where she is shooting for her upcoming movie Text for You. Meanwhile, check out her recent Instagram post.

The COVID-19 pandemic has adversely affected the entire world and its impact continues to haunt everyone. With every industry trying to come back to normalcy, the world of entertainment has also joined the bandwagon. Shoots have resumed and the theatres have also eventually reopened. Many people are back to show business and among the first names that we can take her is that of Jonas. The actress has been quite busy with her projects in the past few weeks.

As we speak of this, she has shared a picture on her Instagram handle that speaks volumes about how people are coping in today’s world. The actress is seen wearing a face shield as she gears up for her shoot. Moreover, she also writes, “What shooting a movie looks like in 2020. Daily testing, face shields, and masks on hand. This was taken after hair and makeup where we wait right before we shoot, in a secure distanced zone ...And masks on...in between all shots!! Staying safe is part of getting the job done. Protect yourself and everyone around you. Stay positive! Test negative!”

Check out the post below:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in London for quite some time. A few days ago, she also began shooting for her upcoming movie Text for You co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The romantic drama has been directed by James C. Strouse. Apart from that, she also has Matrix 4 in the pipeline. Priyanka’s performance in We Can Be Heroes has also been lauded after the release of its official trailer. Fans are now eagerly waiting for the release of her movie The White Tiger opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Jonas Instagram

