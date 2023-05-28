Priyanka Chopra shows off her ‘levitation’ skills in her latest Citadel BTS video; Watch

Priyanka Chopra, the famous Indian actress is currently on a high with the excellent reviews she has been receiving for her performance in Citadel. The spy thriller series, which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, is now garnering attention with the release of its pending episodes, and most importantly, the unexpected climax. The show, which is helmed by a number of directors including Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, has unarguably earned the OTT blockbuster status.

Priyanka Chopra shows off her 'levitation' skills in a Citadel BTS video

The talented actress, who won the hearts of audiences with her performance as Nadia Sinh in Citadel, recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared a fun BTS video from the sets of the show. In the video, Priyanka Chopra is seen performing a fight sequence, in which she will see levitating. The actress, who performed the scene on her own with the help of ropes and other safety devices, is seen in a black and blue outfit with movie blood on her face. "I am levitating (superhero emoji)," wrote the actress, as she shared the video on her Instagram reels.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's Instagram post, below:

Citadel Season 2 is on cards

As reported earlier, Citadel is now renewed for a second season. However, unlike the first season which had multiple directors including the Russo Brothers, Jessica Yu, and Newton Thomas Sigel, the second season will be solely directed by Joe Russo. David Weil, the renowned writer, will return to Citadel Season 2 as the showrunner. Anthony Russo is confirmed to remain as one of the executive producers of the show.

About Citadel

The espionage thriller features Priyanka Chopra in the role of a highly skilled spy named. Nadia Sinh, while Richard Madden essays the role of Mason Kane, another spy. Stanley Tucci, Lesley Manville, Osy Ikhile, Ashleigh Cummings, Roland Moller, Caoilinn Springall, and others appeared in the supporting roles in Citadel. The Indian and Italian editions of the show are currently under making.

