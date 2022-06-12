Priyanka Chopra is a sight for sore eyes in a white shirt in new SELFIES from Citadel sets

Global icon Priyanka Chopra needs no formal introduction. The Indian actress has cemented her position as one of the most skilled actors across continents. In her career spanning over almost two decades, Priyanka has impressed viewers in films and television alike. And now, the mommy of one is all set to make her digital debut with the upcoming web-series Citadel.

PeeCee, as she is fondly known by her fans across continents, is quite active on social media and often treats her many fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives. Be it her candid photos with friends and family, or her professional photoshoots, Priyanka never fails to make fans swoon over her. Keeping up with this trajectory, a few minutes back, Priyanka yet again took to her social media space and shared a couple of pictures and a video from the sets of Citadel. In the photos, Priyanka can be seen rocking a white outfit shirt with a deep neckline. Her hair is styled in beachy waves and she has flawless nude makeup on. Priyanka clicked a couple of selfies as she looked into the camera. She also recorded a short video of herself.

Posting these photos and videos, Priyanka captioned the post “Snack (lips emoji) #Citadel @amazonstudios @agbofilms.”

As soon as she shared the photos, fans flooded the post with likes and comments in no time.

Take a look:

She also shared a selfie on her Instagram stories and captioned it, "I'm a hair daze (heart eye emoji)." Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections where she essayed the role of Sati. Apart from Citadel, she will next feature in It’s All Coming Back To Me. She also has a Bollywood film titled Jee Le Zaraa lined up in her kitty.

