Priyanka Chopra SLAYS in cutout dress as Nick Jonas shares concert snaps; SEE PICS

At a recent Jonas Brothers concert at Los Angeles's Dodger Stadium, Priyanka Chopra showed her support for her husband, Nick Jonas, in a stunning dress with unique cutouts.

Priyanka Chopra slayed in a cutout dress

Nick Jonas shared some pictures on Twitter from the night, including ones of his performance on stage and a loving photo where he's embracing Priyanka.

The Citadel actress, 41, looked stunning in a strappy dress adorned with large cutouts on the chest. The fabric in front was held together by metallic rings with a round bulb in the middle. She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a thin chain necklace with a small pendant. On the other hand, Nick proudly sported a Dodgers T-shirt to represent L.A.'s baseball team.

Nick captioned the photos with heartfelt words, reflecting on how he used to watch games with his brothers, had one of his first dates with Priyanka at the stadium, and was now performing there. He wrote, “From seeing games with my brothers to one of my first dates with @priyankachopra and now playing a show at Dodger Stadium, what a full circle moment.”

Last month, the couple celebrated the start of the Jonas Brothers World Tour in New York City, sharing some sweet backstage pictures. During that event, Priyanka dazzled in a black-and-white checkered crop top by Nué, paired with a long black column skirt, a cropped black leather jacket, a silver Bulgari handbag, and more Bulgari jewelry. Nick opted for an all-white outfit, wearing a loose button-up, a T-shirt, and high-waist pleated trousers. He added a pop of color with red-tinted sunglasses.

Priyanka expressed her love and admiration for Nick on Instagram, calling him a magnet and congratulating him on the tour's start. The actress wrote on Instagram, “You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you (red heart emoji), Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. You’re all in for a huge ride! Let’s gooooo! Great job JB team the Band, and the crew. The show was seamless and awe inspiring. Round 2 tonight! ❤️🙏🏽👏💪🏽.”

Priyanka shared snaps from her mommy-daughter time

In addition to supporting Nick, Priyanka made time for some mommy-daughter moments with their adorable 1-year-old, Malti. She shared snapshots of their playtime on her Instagram Story, showing Malti in a floral romper on a play mat, surrounded by colorful maracas. The actress also shared photos of Malti playing in a ball pit with her little friends, highlighting their joyful moments together.

