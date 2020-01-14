Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner & girl gang have a blast at striptease club in Las Vegas, courtesy Nick Jonas

A latest report in Page Six reveals that the girls were celebrating Helena Cassilly, fiancée of Jonas Brothers drummer Jack Lawless, bachelorette party.

Nick Jonas is one party planner. The Jonas Brothers singer seems to have recommended some NSFW advice for his wife Jonas and sister-in-law Sophie Turner. The actors were recently spotted in Las Vegas on their friend's bachelorette and the girl gang definitely turned up the heat. Now, a latest report in Page Six reveals that the girls were celebrating Helena Cassilly, fiancée of Jonas Brothers drummer Jack Lawless, bachelorette party. Simultaneously, the men were throwing Jack a bachelor's party as well.

Turns out, amid all of this, Nick Jonas had the perfect advice for Helena to bid goodbye to her single life. As per the report, Nick suggested that the ladies attend the male striptease show “Thunder From Down Under” at the Excalibur in Las Vegas. The ladies did take Nick's advice and attended the striptease which was jam packed. The shirtless men reportedly pulled Helena on to the stage while others cheered on.

However, a source told the publication, that Priyanka seemed a bit reserved than the others. “They had a terrific time. They were getting really into it. They stood up and were cheering. Priyanka was a little bit more reserved and had never seen anything like it. Sophie was standing up and taking pictures and they were cheering for Helena.”

The report also revealed the girl gang downed some shots. However, Priyanka and Sophie Turner did not pose for photos inside the striptease club but were happy to pose in the hotel lobby against a bright neon sign.

Credits :Page Six

Read More