Priyanka Chopra speaks about her daughter for the FIRST time; Reveals her learnings as a 'new parent'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child together, a daughter via surrogacy earlier this year. After announcing the birth of their baby girl, the couple has remained private about their parenting journey and in a recent interaction with Lilly Singh for her upcoming book, Priyanka opened up about her daughter for the first time.

In a conversation with her good friend, Lilly Singh who is all set to release her new book, Be a Triangle: How I Went from Being Lost to Getting My Life, Priyanka opened up about being a new parent to her daughter. This is the first time she has spoken about becoming a mother. Previously, the actress fleetingly mentioned during the pre-Oscars event she hosted that she hasn't been stepping out much, suggesting that she has been busy spending time with her newborn.

While talking to Singh, Priyanka spoke about the kind of parenting style that she is embracing as she spoke about letting her child choose their own path. Priyanka told Lilly, "As a new parent right now, I keep thinking about that I will never be imposing my desires, fears, my upbringing on to my child. I have always believed that children come through you not from you."

She further added, "There is no belief like this is my child and I will shape everything. They come through you to find and build their own life. Recognising that really helped me, my parents were very non-judgemental in a certain way."

Priyanka and Nick had announced the birth of their daughter on January 22 on Instagram. It was recently reported that Priyanka Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra is also yet to meet her granddaughter.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra delights fans with a weekend selfie as she says 'Just here..Gettin' Thru'