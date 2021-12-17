Priyanka Chopra stuns in green as she flaunts her 'final press day' look for The Matrix Resurrections

Priyanka Chopra Jonas stunned the internet with her incredible looks from The Matrix Resurrections press tour. For those unversed, Priyanka Chopra will star in the upcoming Matrix movie as Sati alongside original cast members Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne Moss.

Taking to Instagram, Chopra Jonas has flaunted many of her looks and also showed her fans a sneak peek at her long braid! The actress made sure to keep posting amazing pictures from her promotional events and didn't hesitate to update her Instagram with some cute pictures of her pets Gino, Panda and Diana.

Recently, Chopra Jonas has stunned her fans in a green outfit as she posted some snaps from her final day from The Matrix Resurrections press tour. The actress is posing in a beautiful green blouse and an equally pretty skirt. Husband Nick Jonas pressed the 'love' button on Instagram to appreciate his wife's unique outfit and styling!

In other news, the Citadel star recently interacted with her fans through an 'ask me anything' round on Instagram. She opened up on her hobbies, what a perfect day seems like to her and about her favourite book! The actress also took to sharing a wonderful video of the cast of The Matrix Resurrections from the press event.

