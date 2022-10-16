Priyanka Chopra takes a dig at Hasan Minhaj as she calls him ‘petty’, supports Malala Yousafzai

Priyanka Chopra took a dig at Hasan Minhaj? Looks like it. The Citadel actor took to her Instagram stories and shared a screenshot revealing that she does not follow Hasan on the social media platform, while he does. She also came out in support of Malala Yousafzai as she wrote, “Same girl same @malala Looks like he prefers petty over funny.” She tagged Nick Jonas and Hasan Minhaj in her story too. Apparently, Malala recently unfollowed Hasan on the ‘gram. This came after the American comedian-actor-political commentator mentioned that he does not follow her on the app even though she does.

A few hours back, Malala also took to her Instagram stories and shared a reel by Hasan Minhaj. In the video, he can be seen saying, “All right, sh*t’s gotten out of hand. On October 4th I made a joke about Nobel Peace Prize Winner Malala Yousafzai. I said she follows me on Instagram and I don’t follow her back. Then on October 5th, she retaliated. She puts up an Instagram story that says ‘Should I unfollow Hasan Minhaj? 39% of her voters said ‘Who is this man?’ 38% of them said ‘Yes.’ Instead of doing a runoff, she unfollowed me on Instagram. I’m sorry Malala. Follow me back. I don’t know if I will follow you though. I am that petty.” Sharing this clip, Malala wrote, “thanks to everyone who sent me this video because I no longer follow this man.”

Priyanka agreed with Malala Yousafzai and revealed that she does not follow him either.

