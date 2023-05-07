Priyanka Chopra takes Malti Marie toy-shopping, shares PICS of their Saturday with the Jonases

Priyanka Chopra is having the best time with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The Citadel actress often treats her fans and followers to glimpses of her personal and professional lives on social media. Speaking of which, she also shares adorable moments with her baby daughter Malti, whom she and her singer-husband Nick Jonas welcomed in January last year. And now, a few moments back, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared quite a few pictures from her Saturday which she spent with Malti and Kevin and Danielle Jonas’ family. Scroll below to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra’s ‘Saturday done right’ with daughter Malti Marie

In the photos shared by Priyanka Chopra, one can see sneak peeks of how the actress spent her weekend. In the first photo, she is seen holding her daughter Malti in one hand and a toy turtle in the other, as the little one marvels at it. In the second picture, we see Malti sitting near a hotdog, pretzels, and drinks station. Her back is seen facing towards the camera. In the third picture of the slideshow, we see Malti crawling on the floor while she is surrounded by her cousins. Priyanka tagged Kevin and Danielle Jonas in the picture, along with Nick’s cousin Rachel Tamburelli Johnson. In the fourth and last photo on the slide, Priyanka uploaded an adorable photo of her furry friends.

Sharing these snapshots, the Love Again actress captioned the picture, “Saturday done right (slew of emojis)”.

Priyanka Chopra’s new Instagram post

Priyanka Chopra’s work front

Priyanka Chopra was recently seen in the global spy series Citadel, helmed by the Russo brothers. She shares screen space with Richard Madden in the show where she plays the role of agent Nadia Sinh. Apart from this, Priyanka has the romantic-comedy Love Again in the pipeline where she will be seen alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. The film is slated to release on May 12, 2023.

