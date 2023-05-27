Priyanka Chopra talks about clearing the air with Hollywood producers: Don't put me in stereotypical parts

Priyanka Chopra is one Indian personality who defines global stardom in its true sense. The 40-year-old actor has time and again spoken about diversity, representation, and the various stereotypes she had to face in her career. Now with her having established herself in another industry, here is what the Citadel star has to say about diversity in Hollywood.

Priyanka Chopra talks about diversity, reveals what she told Hollywood producers

Chopra has been known to break glass ceilings and open the door for other brown actors to get the roles and respect they deserve. The actress made history by becoming the first South Asian woman to headline a US primetime show with Quantico. During a chat with Filmfare, the actress talked about how Hollywood has changed since she started working there.

"They need to do a lot more. If you think about leading ladies, how many Indian leading roles have you seen? There are so few we have seen coming into Hollywood. In the last five years, there has been a big demand from actors who say, I don't want to be a sidekick anymore. I know I did," the multiple award-winning actress said. She has previously talked about the struggles she faced because there was barely any diversity when she shifted base.

I didn't want to be one of the checks in the box that says we've made our cast diverse, that we have an Indian, an Asian, and so on. I didn't want to have that. And I know a lot of my colleagues don't want to do that. Priyanka Chopra

Chopra further explained, "So I've taken many meetings where I've clearly told producers, 'Don't put me in stereotypical parts. I don't want to do it. I'm going to work hard for you because I know my damn job. I'll come onto the set and do 10 percent more than what you asked for, or maybe even 20 percent. I will be better than anyone you've cast because I'm not afraid of working hard.'" She added, "It requires selling yourself. And I hope that maybe by seeing me and other female South Asian talents at the forefront."

Referring to other South Asian actors, she said, "For example, Simone Ashley in Bridgerton, Mindy Kaling in The Mindy Project and everything else she’s doing, or Deepika Padukone." Chopra continued to add, "By seeing a lot more of us, Hollywood will get used to the fact that this is normal. It isn't special or rare." She concluded, "I'm hoping that's what the next generation of actresses inherits from my generation of actresses."

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Chopra's hit television series Citadel aired its season finale yesterday. All six episodes of the spy thriller are available to stream on Amazon Prime. The series, which co-stars Richard Madden, has already been renewed for a second season. On the other hand, her rom-com film which also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, is in theatres. Chopra is also shooting for her next film Heads of State with John Cena and Idris Elba.

