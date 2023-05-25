Priyanka Chopra talks about life after turning 40: 'I kind of want to push myself as an artist'

Priyanka Chopra has had a long illustrious more than two-decade career in the entertainment industry and she is not slowing anytime soon. The actress wants to push herself as an actor and do as many diverse roles in Hollywood as she did in Bollywood. Here is what the 40-year-old former Miss World said about entering a new decade of her life.

Priyanka Chopra talks about her life after turning 40 and pushing herself as an artist

During a conversation on the She Pivots podcast, Chopra revealed what she wants to explore now and how she wants to push herself as an actor after entering a new decade of her life. "I just turned 40 last year. And I feel like in this new decade of my life, I kind of want to push myself as an artist and see, you know, in this part of the world, in America, be able to work with the diversity of characters that are enjoyed in my work in Bollywood." she said.

The Citadel actress wants to satisfy herself as an actress and artist while also prioritizing her family and friends especially now that she has a daughter. Her one-year-old Malti Chopra-Jonas with husband Nick Jonas is one of the most adorable celebrity kids at the moment. "I'm feeling the most free I have felt in my life. I feel the most capable of dealing with life. If it's thrown at me, I feel a lot more at peace. I feel the need to choose joy," she revealed.

Chopra is the global brand ambassador of luxury brand Bulgari and attended its Venice event with the other three ambassadors namely Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Lisa recently. She is also the global cover star of Grazia, featuring on 12 international editions of the magazine at the same time. The actress is also the cover star of Marie Claire, Elle USA, The Zoe Report, and the Today Show magazine. Her appearance at the 2023 Met Gala also made waves.

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Chopra is currently starring in Amazon's hit spy thriller television series Citadel co-starring Richard Madden, her rom-com Love Again co-starring Sam Heughen is in the theatres, and she is shooting her next film Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. The season finale of Citadel, where she plays Nadia Sinh, will be available on May 26, 2023.

