Priyanka Chopra talks US voting rights after meet with Kamala Harris: One day, my daughter will

Priyanka Chopra recently moderated a discussion with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared photos with the VP and also wrote a lengthy note on their talk and spoke about the importance of voting rights and the involvement of women in civic activities.

Calling it an honour to moderate a discussion with Harris, Chopra wrote, "Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key take away from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."