Priyanka Chopra talks US voting rights after meet with Kamala Harris: One day, my daughter will
Priyanka Chopra opened up about the importance of women using their voting rights and spoke about how she doesn't but her daughter will vote in the US.
Priyanka Chopra recently moderated a discussion with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared photos with the VP and also wrote a lengthy note on their talk and spoke about the importance of voting rights and the involvement of women in civic activities.
Calling it an honour to moderate a discussion with Harris, Chopra wrote, "Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key take away from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night."
Priyanka further touched upon the importance of voting, especially for women as she spoke about how they need to be actively involved in ensuring their rights are being taken care of. Speaking about her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas' future, Chopra said, "While I don’t vote in this country - my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan."
In the meantime, while Priyanka Chopra was busy with her White House visit, her husband Nick Jonas gave a glimpse of his day out with his daughter as he shared a cute photo with Malti Marie on Instagram.
