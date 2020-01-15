Priyanka Chopra teams up with Avengers: Endgame directors for new series opposite The Eternals' Richard Madden

The Desi Girl revealed on Instagram that she will be teaming up with Richard Madden and Russo Brothers of Avengers fame for a brand new series.

Jonas dropped a huge announcement on Tuesday night that is likely to send Marvel fans into a tizzy. The Desi Girl revealed on Instagram that she will be teaming up with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden and Russo Brothers of Avengers fame for a brand new series. According to a report in Variety, the announcement was made on Tuesday at the Television Critics Association winter press tour. The upcoming drama series has been titled 'Citadel'. However, script details have been kept under wraps.

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Cannot wait to work alongside the super talented @maddenrichard and incredible @therussobrothers on this new series. Get ready! CITADEL will be a multi-layered global franchise with interconnected local language productions from India, Italy and Mexico. It will truly be global content. More details soon. @amazonstudios @agbofilms #CITADEL."

The show will have local productions in Mexico, Italy and India. Variety also revealed that the Indian series will be developed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK. Reacting to the announcement, Nick Jonas dropped a number of fire emojis in the comments section. Fans obviously couldn't keep calm over the huge announcement as a user wrote, "Sooo happy!! You deserve all the best, I'm jumping right now."

Check out Priyanka's latest post below:

Read More