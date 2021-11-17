Priyanka Chopra TEASES new poster for The Matrix Resurrections: Get ready to watch it on Christmas

Priyanka Chopra has just released a brand new poster for The Matrix Resurrections which shows Neo and the rest of the main cast looking effortlessly cool. Resurrections, which is the 4th Matrix movie, was directed by Lana Wachowski, the first entry in the franchise she has directed without her sister Lilly, who declined to join the project. It comes nearly 2 decades after the previous entry The Matrix Revolutions, which premiered in 2003.

Check out the new poster here:

"Step back into the Matrix with this new poster for The Matrix Resurrections. Watch it in theaters and on HBO Max* this Christmas," the film's Twitter account captioned the new poster. Interestingly, back in 2003, The Matrix Revolutions seemed to be the end of the series, leaving many fans startled not only that there would be a fourth film, but also that so many original characters would return. Fans understandably wonder whether this is the start of a new trilogy or only an epilogue to the prior films.

Meanwhile, The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth instalment in the Matrix world, the revolutionary series that revolutionised a genre, reunites original actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, the iconic characters they made famous in The Matrix. The film will debut in theaters and simultaneously on HBO Max (for the first month of release) on December 22, 2021, as per Screenrant.

However, The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV's Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV's Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV's Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV's Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV's Dead to Me) to name a few.

