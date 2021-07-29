Priyanka Chopra thanks Olympian Simone Biles for her courage & strength: You are truly the GOAT.

Olympic winner and gymnast Simone Biles put her mental health at the forefront and pulled out of the team gymnastics event as well as the individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. The shock exit put global spotlight on mental health once more as Biles' decision was hailed by several international personalities who applauded the young star for putting herself first.

One of them was Priyanka Chopra who penned down words of encouragement for the young gymnast. Sharing a video of an interview she did with Biles a few years ago for her YouTube series, Priyanka wrote, "Role model, Champion… @simonebiles I had the joy of getting to know @simonebiles a few years ago, and she blew me away then with her vulnerability and self awareness."

The actress called the gymnast the GOAT - Greatest of All Time and thanked her for normalising that it is okay to be human.

Priyanka added, "Simone, yesterday we were reminded why you are truly the GOAT, and why nothing supersedes taking care of ourselves…body AND mind. I cannot fathom the impossible pressure you all perform under, but knowing where you need to draw the line and step away - TO CHOOSE YOURSELF - is most important. Only when we are okay can we perform at our best, and enjoy doing so. Thank you for helping normalise that even under tremendous pressure, it’s ok to be human. Thank you for your courage and strength. You are a role model, and just like the rest of the world I’m so inspired and awed by you. Once again you have shown us what it truly means to be a champion. Sending (love)."

