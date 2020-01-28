Priyanka Chopra trolled for Grammys outfit; Suchitra Krishnamoorthi says her pictures scream of 'liberation'

Priyanka Chopra was trolled heavily for her choice of neckline. While some called her out for not covering her body enough to some commenting about how the actress should dress according to her age.

Jonas made heads turn as she walked the Grammys red carpet with husband Nick Jonas. Like every other stunning look the actress has appeared in so far, this too was no less. Priyanka's outfit was a jaw-dropper and the actress looked like a millions bucks. Donning a fringe gown, Priyanka joined the J-sisters Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas as they joined their respective husbands. However, the actress was trolled heavily by netizens for her choice of neckline. While some called out PeeCee for not covering her body enough to some commenting about how the actress should dress according to her age.

Designer Wendell Rodricks also wrote, "@priyankachopra nailed it at the Grammys 2020. Truly the bold and beautiful in this @ralphandrusso couture fringed gown where the neckline goes all the way from LA to Cuba. Love it." He also shared a collage of PC's photos.

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi did take a note of Wendell's subtle 'neckline' dig and gave it back to trolls in a fitting reply. She wrote, "Was so upset to see this post on insta by Wendel Rodrigues who's work I otherwise have a modicum of respect for. I think the fact that Priyanka is not trying to hide her belly with her clutch is what makes this pic so beautiful. Makes her the rockstar she is. Her confidence an inspiration to every woman. Women have been so enslaven by men's opinion of how women should look this photograph of Priyanka to me at the world's most publicized event is the height of liberation. You go girl and keep rocking it. I was never a fan of the lady but this pic has surely made me one."

Suchitra further questioned if a man's belly would have been discussed. She wrote, "So dear ugly men get this. We are not our bodies. We are our abilities. We are our talent. We are our own rock stars. Would anybody have dared comment on a mans belly or appearance like this? God knows we see grotesque images of them everyday and all the time. More power to you #PriyankaChopra."

Take a look at Suchitra's full post below:

Thank you, Suchitra!

