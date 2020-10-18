Priyanka Chopra urges fans to 'worship Shakti at home' during Navaratri; Joe Jonas sports a Nick Jonas mask

On the occasion of Navaratri, Priyanka Chopra pens a thought-provoking message for fans. Meanwhile, Joe Jonas was seen flaunting his Nick Jonas mask.

It has been weeks since the horrific incidents from Hathras and Balrampur made the headlines. Several stars condemned the events that went down in the respective locations. Now, with the country entering the festive mood and welcoming Goddess Durga as part of the Navaratri celebrations, Jonas has a simple but strong message for her fans. The international actress, who is back to work, took to her Instagram Stories and urged fans to worship the Shakti at home this Navaratri.

"Let's worship the Shakti at home as well, not just in our idols," PeeCee wrote, wishing her 57.8 million followers on the platform. She shared the message with the hashtags that read "Happy Navaratri" and "Goddess Within." The actress is currently in Europe, where she is filming an upcoming project. She recently shared pictures from the destination on Instagram.

Check out Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Navaratri wishes below:

While PeeCee penned a thought-provoking wish, her brother-in-law Joe Jonas was having some fun at the expense of Nick Jonas. The international singer was seen wearing a face mask featuring Nick's smile. The Jonas Brothers crooner was seen wearing a blue shirt and a matching blue cap with a pair of sunglasses place on it as he flaunted the new mask. He shared the picture tagging Nick and we wonder what the Jealous singer might have thought about the mask. Check out Joe Jonas' Nick Jonas mask below:

