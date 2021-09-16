Priyanka Chopra, Usher & Julianne Hough's The Activist CHANGES its format after facing backlash

The Activist, a CBS show which is set to have Jonas, Usher, and Julianne Hough co-host created a stir after it was announced as a competitive series. Having faced backlash online and being termed as 'tone deaf', the show will now be changing its format from a competitive series to a documentary as confirmed by Global Citizen.

On Wednesday, CBS announced that they have reimagined the show's format after seeing the criticism faced by its original idea. A statement was released via Global Citizen's Twitter page on social media as it read, "The Activist was designed to show a wide audience the passion, long hours, and ingenuity that activists put into changing the world, hopefully inspiring others to do the same."

The statement further said, "However, it has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day. The push for global change is not a competition and requires a global effort."

Take a look at Global Citizen's statement here:

A message from Global Citizen on "The Activist." pic.twitter.com/CSODAwiIdR — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) September 15, 2021

Under the current format, the show will be presented in a documentary context, focusing on the work of six activists who will also be awarded a cash grant for the organization of their choice.

The Global Citizen handle in a separate not also shared an apology to the community of activists as they mentioned, "We got it wrong."

The change in format of the show also comes a day after one of the show's co-hosts, Julianne Hough took to social media response to the criticism it faced and mentioned that she was "deeply listening" to the conversation about the insensitivity of the show's format. Hough also maintained that she's not fit to be a judge for the show.

