Priyanka Chopra wants to create more opportunities for brown people in Hollywood: We don't see enough of us

Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently co-produced Hollywood horror movie Evil Eye. The film's cast comprises of Asian actors. The actress said she wants to create more opportunities for brown actors in the West.

Jonas did not have an easy entry into Hollywood. The actress first tried her luck at singing before she got her big break with Quantico. She eventually bagged her film break with Baywatch. Today, PeeCee has a slew of projects in her kitty. This includes Matrix 4, a wedding comedy movie with Mindy Kaling and more. Apart from acting, the actress has also been busy as a producer. She recently co-produced an all-Asian cast film titled Evil Eye.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Priyanka weighed in on the diverse cast and said she wants to create opportunities for brown actors in Hollywood through her production house. "My quest in life, as a producer, is to influx Hollywood with brown people, because we don't see enough of us," she said, before adding, "I want to demand leading parts for people who are like me. I want to have girls that look like me... start to be on the poster of a movie."

The new release sees an Indian mother-daughter duo dealing with the mother's abusive ex-lover who's reincarnated into her daughter's present boyfriend. She told the publication that she chose to associate with the project was because of the leading ladies and Priyanka's own bond with her mother.

While producing has her attention, the actress recently took to Instagram and revealed that she has returned to the sets to resume work. Priyanka is currently in Europe and she has been sharing photos from the location. Read all about it here: Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes her pet pooch Diana for a nature walk and here's what happened next; See PHOTO

Meanwhile, read the Evil Eye Review here: Evil Eye Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas backed horror reincarnation film takes too long to scream 'boo'

