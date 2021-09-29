Priyanka Chopra wishes brother in law Franklin Jonas on his birthday with a sweet snap; See post

When it comes to special days for the members of her and her in-laws’ family, Priyanka is very particular to commemorate the days. Frankie Jonas, the youngest of the Jonas brothers, became a year older today and Priyanka posted a beautiful photo on her Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. "Love and miss you tons," she captioned the picture.

However, looks like Priyanka shares a special bond with her brother in law as she also attended Frankie Jonas' graduation a few years back, pictures of which trended for days on social media. Priyanka even shared a couple of photos from the graduation and wrote: "The man of the hour! Frankie Jonas we are so proud of you. Graduate! Can't wait to witness what else you will accomplish in your life. To bigger and greater heights! Love."

Interestingly, it looks like Frankie is currently backpacking in Europe on his birthday as Joe Jonas recently wished his brother and posted a picture of the same on his Instagram story. "Happy Birthday to the legend @KevinJonas, backpacking all over Europe. Love ya mate."

Meanwhile, in 2005, Nick, Joe and his brother Kevin Jonas formed the musical group Jonas Brothers. The band disbanded in 2013 after appearing in the Camp Rock movie and the Disney series Jonas. However, the brothers reassembled as a musical ensemble just a year ago. Sucker, their reunion song starring , Kevin's wife Danielle, and Joe's wife Sophie Turner (then fiancée), was a huge success.

