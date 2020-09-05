Priyanka Chopra wishes her pet dog Diana on 4th birthday with the sweetest note: I love you so much

Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to commemorate her pet dog Diana's fourth birthday with a heartwarming message as well as a video in which we get to see Diana's glamourous LA and NYC life. Check out PeeCee's IG story and video, which is to the tunes of Doja Cat, below.

While is terribly missed in India, the quarantine period has led to the actress being stationed in the US where she got to spend some much-needed quality time with her husband Nick Jonas. Given the couple's heavy schedules, it was almost like they were long-distance lovers. However, the quarantine period has only brought them closer. While PeeCee is still very much busy with work in the US as well, the actress doesn't forget the apple of her eye; sorry, not Nick but her pet dog Diana.

As Diana celebrates her fourth birthday, Chopra took to her Instagram Stories to not only share an adorable video featuring glimpses of her pet dog's luxurious LA and NYC life to the tunes of Doja Cat but she also shared an endearing photo of the two. In the candid snap, you see Diana trying to eat her treat while Priyanka looks on lovingly at her with the biggest smile on her face. "Happy Birthday my little Di Di! I can't believe you're 4 already! I love you so much. @diariesofdiana," the Matrix 4 star gushed.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's video and IG story wishing her darling Diana on her fourth birthday below:

Also celebrating Diana's special day was Nick, who took to IG to post the sweetest snap of himself cuddling the pet dog as she sleeps dreamily in the fellow Jonas brother's arms. "Happy birthday to our oldest @diariesofdiana @Priyankachopra."

Check out Nick Jonas' IG post wishing Diana on her fourth birthday below:

We adore this family and how!

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra on her quarantine period being a blessing: We're healthy, friends and family are healthy

Meanwhile, adding another addition to their family, Nickyanka adopted a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue who they named Panda, "Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love," Nick had written on IG to which Priyanka added, "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepard mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!"

Share your comment ×