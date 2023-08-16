Priyanka Chopra wishes in-laws Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise on their wedding anniversary; drops a family PIC

Priyanka Chopra, the famous Indian actress is happily married to the renowned American actor-singer, Nick Jonas. The Citadel star also shares an extremely warm bond with her in-laws, Denise Jonas and Kevin Jonas Sr. She has often shared some lovely pictures with her hubby Nick's parents on her Instagram handle, thus revealing her special bond with his family. Recently, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram handle and shared a lovely family portrait, with her in-laws on their wedding anniversary.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Nick Jonas's parents with a lovely post

Recently, the Heads of State actress took to her Instagram story and shared a lovely family portrait with her husband Nick Jonas, and his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise Jonas, to wish her lovely in-laws on their wedding anniversary. Interestingly, Priyanka Chopra's in-laws are seen in Indian costumes in the lovely picture, which is supposedly clicked during the actress and renowned singer's wedding time.

Denise Jonas looks pretty in a golden-beige silk saree in the picture, while Jonas Sr looks dapper in a black suit. "Wishing you endless love and happiness on your anniversary! @papakjonas @mamajonas," the loving daughter-in-law captioned her post. Later, she also shared an adorable picture with her beautiful mother-in-law, in which the duo is seen sharing a lovely hug. "Angel," wrote PC, who shares a great bond with Nick's mom, in her post.

Priyanka wishes brother-in-law Joe Jonas

Later, Priyanka Chopra also wished her brother-in-law Joe Jonas, who is celebrating his birthday on the same day as his parent's wedding anniversary, with a special post. She shared a lovely picture of the singer on her Instagram handle with a caption, that reads: "Happy Birthday Joe @joejonas... Wishing you the best of everything! Loads of love"

Priyanka and Nick's relationship

The famous couple started dating in May 2018, Nick Jonas proposed to Priyanka Chopra in July 2018 after two months of dating. The Bollywood actress and American singer tied the knot in December of the same year. PC and Nick welcomed their first child, daughter Malti Marie through surrogacy, in January 2022.

