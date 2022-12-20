Priyanka Chopra wishes Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas on their 13th anniversary with a heartfelt message

Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas are celebrating 13 years of togetherness today filled with love, growth, and prosperity. The adorable couple tied the knot on December 19, 2009, and since then their bond is growing stronger daily. The duo has been blessed with two daughters —daughter Alena Rose (2014), and second daughter, Valentina Angelina (2016). Their love story is no less than a fairytale. Kevin rose to fame soon after he became a member of the pop rock band, the Jonas Brothers, alongside his younger brothers Joe and Nick.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas on their 13th anniversary Taking to Instagram, Kevin shared a heartfelt post on this occasion which read, “13 years with my best friend feels like a blink of an eye! I love you @daniellejonas happy 13 year anniversary!!” in the post, Kevin attached a video of the celebrations. On this development, Kevin’s younger brother Nick Jonas’ wife Priyanka Chopra dropped a special message on her Instagram handle. It read, “Happy Anniversary to my lovelies!! @kevinjonas @daniellejonas” with a red heart emoticon. In the message, Priyanka attached a picture of Kevin and Danielle kissing each other on the occasion.