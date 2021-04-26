Priyanka Chopra wishes luck to The White Tiger team ahead of Oscars 2021 to score Best Adapted Screenplay

Priyanka Chopra produced and starrer The White Tiger is nominated at the 93rd Academy Awards. Actress took to her Instagram and wished her team good luck to score in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

93rd Academy Awards are just a few hours away from taking place at the Los Angeles Rail Station instead of the usual Dolby theater. The ceremony has been affected by the pandemic and only a few hundred nominees will be attending it in person, rest of the oscar bound artists will join in with the help of satellites. The night could prove to be historic considering the diversity that has never been shown before in the 93-year history of the academy. For the first time, 11 of 20 acting nominees are first-timers.

The decision of the awards is in the hands of about 9000 votes who put their stamp on each category to define the best in the world that year. A lot fewer films have come out last year due to COVID but the considerably new directors like Chloe Zhao and Emerald Fennell are battling the competition from the likes of David Fincher. posted a picture on her Instagram and wished the team of her production The White Tiger good luck as the film has been nominated in the Best Adapted Screenplay category.

Take a look at the post:

The White Tiger in the Best Adapted Screenplay category is up against One Night in Miami, Nomadland, The Father, and Borat Subsequent Moviefilm. Ramin Bahrani who has previously directed the much acclaimed 99 Homes in 2015 starring Andrew Garfield and Michael Shannon amongst others, has adapted the screenplay from the novel of Aravind Adiga. The book was originally published in 2008. The White Tiger stars Adarsh Gourav, Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, and Vijay Maurya amongst others.

Also Read| India and Oscars: Fun trivia that we bet you didn't know

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×