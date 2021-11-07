Priyanka Chopra wows in a dazzling outfit as she ends Diwali celebrations; See post

Priyanka Chopra is celebrating Diwali in LA this year and looks like our Desi Girl ended the festival of lights with much fervour. The star took to her Instagram to post pictures and stories from today's event where she looked ravishing as ever.

Check out her post here:

However, we can see Priyanka donning a dazzling green and orange outfit with a pair of circular sunglasses. Interestingly, as per Daily Mail, Priyanka was spotted arriving at the Diwali party in the Hollywood Hills which was hosted by Lilly Singh. In her post, Priyanka thanked Lilly for an 'amazing evening' and also called her an amazing host. She captioned her post as, "What makes Lilly SINGH the perfect host and dost? She’s a fellow PUNJABI. What an epic end to this year’s Diwali celebrations! Thank you @lilly for such an amazing evening."

Meanwhile, recently Priyanka also attended Mindy Kaling's Diwali party. Priyanka Chopra looked stunning in an Arpita Mehta outfit and was seen hanging out with the other boss ladies. Lilly Singh shared a video of her and Priyanka commenting that they look like sisters! Lilly shares a close bond with Priyanka and her hubby Nick Jonas. She was also part of their big, grand wedding in Jodhpur.

Interestingly, after Priyanka Chopra shared photos of Nick Jonas and her performing the Lakshmi Puja at their home while celebrating Diwali, the couple was later seen all decked up in traditional attire as they hosted a Diwali party. Taking to Instagram, Nick shared an adorable clip of the duo from the celebratory evening and wrote a heartfelt message about how his wifey has introduced him to Indian traditions and holidays.

