'Priyanka Chopra you're the best' says hubby Nick Jonas on her sweet surprise for Jonas Brothers

Global star , who is currently in the UK for her shoot, has left her husband Nick Jonas in complete surprise with her recent sweet gesture ahead of Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour. The Baywatch star has gone ahead and sent a sweet treat for the Jonas Brothers before they kick off their concert tour in the US. The sweet gesture by Priyanka left Nick gushing over her. Not just this, he even wished Priyanka was in the US with him.

Sharing the photo of a customised cake with a poster of Jonas Brothers' Remember This Tour, Nick could not stop gushing over his wife Priyanka. He wrote, "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here." Several times in the past, Priyanka has joined Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas for the concert tours. However, this time, the global star is in the UK for her project shoot while Nick is all set to kick off the concert tour with his brothers.

Take a look:

Last evening, Priyanka shared a gorgeous selfie while spending relaxing time in the UK and well, hubby Nick Jonas was quick to react to her click. Well, it wouldn't be wrong to take inspiration from the power couple to express love for each other. Their PDA on social media posts always grabs the attention of their fans each time and this time too, it is sure to leave everyone in awe.

Meanwhile, Priyanka is currently shooting for her project with Richard Madden in London. Besides this, she recently announced her Bollywood film, Jee Le Zaraa with and . It will be directed by none other than her The Sky Is Pink co-star Farhan Akhtar. It will be produced by Zoya Akhtar and Farhan. The film is expected to go on floors by 2022.

Also Read|PHOTO: Priyanka Chopra glows as she flaunts her unfiltered look; Nick Jonas reacts