Priyanka Chopra's The Activist co host Julianne Hough RESPONDS to the show's backlash: I am deeply listening

Jonas, Julianne Hough and Usher were announced as co-hosts for CBS' upcoming show, The Activist that would reportedly pit six activists from around the world to promote their causes. After meeting with a heavy backlash online, Hough took to Instagram to react to the same as she spoke about not being fit to judge the show and stated that she was "deeply listening" to the conversation.

Hough wrote a lengthy note on the conversations that have spurred ever since The Activist was announced and mentioned that she's learning from the same. Hough wrote, "The last few days have been a powerful demonstration of real-time activism. Thank you for using your voices, calling me in, your accountability, and your candor. I am deeply listening with an open heart and mind."

Responding to the points raised by netizens about the concept of the show and how it comes across as tone-deaf, Hough mentioned that she agrees that the show missed the mark when it comes to the judging aspect of the show and also stated that she does not claim to be an activist and said that she wasn't "qualified" to be a judge on the show.

Check out Julianne Hough's post here:

In her long post, Hough also once again apologised for wearing blackface back in 2013 for which she had made a public apology via Twitter in the same year. Julianne had worn a blackface at a 2013 Halloween bash where she dressed up as Orange Is The New Black's Crazy Eyes.

Hough further on in her post also mentioned that despite this being the start towards a dialogue on her controversial show, she is committed to "listen" however uncomfortable the conversation may be.

Julianne has been the first one to make an official statement about the show's backlash. Usher and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are yet to comment on the ongoing controversy.

