Priyanka Chopra's Covid 19 fundraiser gets global attention as Jonas Brothers, Irina Shayk amplify message.

is currently in London but the actress used her social media power to shine light on the deadly second wave of Covid-19 that has hit her home country India. The actress announced on social media that she was starting a fundraiser to help India with appropriate resources during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a strong message, Priyanka said, "Nick and I already have and will continue to contribute. We have all seen how far and wide this virus can spread, an ocean between us makes no difference. No one is safe unless everyone is safe."

The actress' message seems to have received global attention as it was not only shared by her Jonas family but also by friends from all around the family. While Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and their dad shared Priyanka's initiative and video on their own social media handles, super model Irina Shayk also amplified the message and wrote a few words.

While sharing the fundraiser message for India, Irina wrote, "India is suffering the world's worst covid crisis and it's important that we all step in and do what we can." Priyanka reshared the same on her IG Story and thanked the model. Take a look at Irina's post:

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers Nick, Kevin and Joe also amplified the message while sharing it on their respective timelines. "India needs our help. Please give what you can. I love you India. #togetherforindia @priyankachopra @give_india," Nick captioned his post.

