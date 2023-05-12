Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti looks adorable in a big red cap as they soak in some sunlight on their walk

Priyanka Chopra just blessed her fans and followers’ feed with more Malti Marie Chopra Jonas content.

The Love Again actress likes to keep active on social media. Every now and then, she treats netizens to glimpses of her professional life, and personal life with her husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti, and her friends. Speaking of which, earlier today Priyanka took to her Instagram space and shared an adorable snapshot with her baby daughter, and you should not miss it! Scroll below to take a look.

Priyanka Chopra goes on a walk with daughter Malti Marie

A few hours back, Priyanka took to the story feature on Instagram and shared a new photo featuring herself with Malti. In the photo, the 40-year-old actress can be seen outdoors, as she held her daughter in her arms. Priyanka kept it casual with an oversized white shirt and a pair of denim pants. Her hair was left open and she accessorized the look with a cap and a pair of suave sunglasses.

Malti too was dressed adorably in a red and white dress. The little one was seen wearing a matching red cap backwards. Sharing this photograph, Priyanka captioned the picture, “And we’re out (heart eye emoji)”.

Take a look at the picture below:

Priyanka Chopra on her relationship with Nick Jonas

Recently, Priyanka appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spilled some beans about her personal life. During their conversation, Priyanka was asked how her husband Nick Jonas is different from all the men she has dated earlier. Responding to this, the Citadel actress said that Nick is the most excited man about the shows she does or whenever she walks the red carpet. “He’ll step aside and he’ll take like pictures of me,” she said.

Continuing further, Priyanka added, “That’s what you want. You want your man to be your champion. You don’t want your man to be insecure by you. Or intimidated by you. I’m an alpha girl, I’m an ambitious girl. I’m not ashamed of that. I’ve built my career on my own back…my fortune’s mine. You don’t want to be with a guy who dims your shine, or feels the need to take away from you even for a moment.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: How did Priyanka Chopra know Nick Jonas is ‘the one’ for her? Love Again actress REVEALS