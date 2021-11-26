Priyanka Chopra's family time with Nick Jonas, Franklin Jonas & their 3 dogs is all about love.

The Christmas cheer is already underway as celebrations have kickstarted with Thanksgiving in the US and across the world. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have been making headlines for their epic roast, celebrated Thanksgiving together with friends and family in London. The city has become Priyanka's home away from home as she is shooting for Citadel.

On Thanksgiving night, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a few snapshots from the Thanksgiving celebrations and it was all about love. The husband and wife twinned in shades of brown as they cuddled up for a cozy Instagram picture. Apart from the official Thanksgiving post, Priyanka also shared another adorable snapshot featuring Nick, his younger brother Franklin Jonas and the couple's three dogs.

In the photo, Priyanka can be seen hugging Gino while Nick plays with Panda. PeeCee's dog Diana can be seen goofing around with Frankie Jonas. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned it, "Family time (heart emoji) my heart," and went on to tag all of them, including the dogs.

Check out the photo below:

Priyanka and Nick wished their fans as well. The actress' message read, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

"Happy thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra," Nick captioned their much-in-love photo.

Click the link below to check out PC and Nick's Thanksgiving celebrations.

