Priyanka Chopra's gorgeous 'mood of the day' throwback snap is all about 'sun, sangria and sass'

Taking the #TBT route on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra treated her 64.8 million (and counting!) Instagram followers with a breathtaking sunkissed photo of herself.

Jonas, who is currently in the US, is making sure to stay connected with her millions and millions of fans from across the globe by staying active on social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter. Taking the throwback route, a couple of hours back, PeeCee treated her 64.8 million (and counting!) IG followers with a gorgeous snap of herself.

Clicked in Los Angeles, California, Priyanka's photo embodied her mood of the day as the stunning actress showed off her toned legs, adorning a white tank top paired with multicoloured striped shorts, white heart dangling earrings and reflective sunglasses. Leaving her hair open in its natural state, Chopra basked in the glory of being sunkissed, with a stylish pose in check and a glass of sangria in her hand. There couldn't be a more apt definition of what a dream, perfect summer day for us would look like, Chopra style!

Check out Priyanka Chopra's breathtaking #TBT Instagram post below:

Priyanka's caption reads as, "Sun, sangria and sass. Mood of the day #TBT"

Moreover, Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney was basically all of us with her sweet comment left on the 38-year-old actress' IG post: "Beautiful shot."

PeeCee's summer vibes picture is definitely making us crave for a vacation!

ALSO READ: Nick Jonas REVEALS who made the call to Priyanka Chopra between Joe Jonas & Kevin Jonas post his bike accident

Meanwhile, it's been an extremely busy 2021 for Priyanka as she wrapped filming Matrix 4 alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and Text for You co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion while also shooting for Citadel opposite Richard Madden in the UK.

Credits :Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Share your comment ×