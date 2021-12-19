Priyanka Chopra's look at The Matrix Resurrections premiere was an ode to her character Sati; Here's how

Priyanka Chopra recently attended The Matrix Resurrections premiere in LA and the actress looked gorgeous in an off-shoulder gown by Luxury Law that seemed to hold a deeper meaning for the actress and her film's character. Sharing photos of her look on Instagram, Priyanka explained the connection between her stunning dress and her character Sati.

Sharing a few snaps from her photoshoot ahead of The Matrix Resurrections premiere, Priyanka in her captions mentioned how excited she was about the film's premiere and also thankful for the opportunity given to her by director Lana Wachowski. Revealing how she decided to pay a tribute to her character on the red carpet, Priyanka wrote a special note.

In the captions of her latest Instagram post, Priyanka wrote, "What a night! The Matrix premiere! Also @luxurylaw brought it! The colours of my dress are an ode to my character in the film, Sati. I can’t wait for all of you to meet her!! So proud of this cast and crew. What an honour. Thank you Lana."

At the red carpet premiere of one of the biggest films of the year, Priyanka turned up not only looking her absolute best but also showed her modest side as she greeted the audience with a Namaste.

The actress who will be essaying the role of Sati in the film, during her appearance on Good Morning America, mentioned how she bagged the coveted role as she stated that she flew from Mumbai to California after getting a phone call from her agent that said director Lana Wachowski wanted to meet with her. The film is all set to release in theatres on December 22.

