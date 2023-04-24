Priyanka Chopra’s new series ‘Citadel’: Cast, Release Date and More

Fans are highly anticipating the spy thriller series Citadel. The Amazon Prime series starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden has become the second most expensive series ever created. The series has a reported budget of around $300 million.

Citadel: Release date

The first two episodes of Citadel will premiere on April 28, 2023. The finale is scheduled on May 26, and new episodes will release weekly after the premiere. The first season of the spy series will comprise 6 episodes.

Citadel: Cast

Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden will lead the show in the role of Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane, respectively. Priyanka has played a lead role in ABC’s hit show Quantico. Richard Madden is known for his role as Ikaris in Marvel’s Eternals. Stanley Tucci will appear in the show in the role of Citadel associate Bernard Orlick. The rest of the cast includes Leslie Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy. Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, and Roland Møller as Anders Silje.

Citadel: Plot

The official description of the series reads, “Eight years ago, Citadel, an independent global spy agency, was destroyed by a new syndicate, Manticore. With their memories wiped, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) barely escaped with their lives. Eight years later, Mason’s former colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), asks for his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order.”

