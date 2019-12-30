Priyanka Chopra's romantic PIC with Nick Jonas by the sea screams love & we are all hearts for them

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' latest romantic picture screams love. Have a look at The Sky is Pink actress' latest Instagram post.

Just like everyone else, super couple and Nick Jonas have also been enjoying the last few days of the year to the fullest. The two of them are currently enjoying their holidays in California and at the same time, have been sharing glimpses of the same with their fans on social media. A day back, the lovely couple gave a visual treat to their fans in which they can be seen spending time on the snowcapped mountains in California.

Well, there’s no doubt about this fact that Priyanka and Nick often update their fans with whatever is happening in their life. Moreover, their social media PDAs are adorable and set major relationship goals for others. Recently, Priyanka Chopra has shared yet another romantic picture with Nick Jonas in which both of them are seen posing by the sea. Clad in a pretty polka dotted dress, the Quantico actress looks ravishing as husband Nick holds her from behind.

Check out the latest picture of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas below:

(ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor cites Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas as she REVEALS she'll romance a younger man & break the norm)

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra made an amazing comeback to Bollywood this year with the movie The Sky is Pink which was directed by Shonali Bose. It also featured Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Suresh Saraf and Zaira Wasim in lead roles. The Bajirao Mastani actress will now be producing a sangeet series with Nick for which they are casting real couples. Well, we all will have to wait a little more to get further details about the same!

Credits :Instagram

Read More