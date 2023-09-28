'Probably not getting info…': Fans discontent as Jump Festa 2024 skips One Punch Man Season 3 in new lineup ONCE AGAIN

The world of anime enthusiasts is currently buzzing with anticipation and discontent, as One Punch Man season 3 remains shrouded in mystery. For those who are familiar with anime, One Punch Man needs no introduction. The series, known for its quirky take on the superhero genre and its deadpan hero, Saitama, has captured the hearts of viewers worldwide. Following the confirmation of season 3 from the makers, fans expected season 3 to be present at the upcoming Jump Festa 2024. But sadly all their hopes were left standing, as the confirmed lineup of Festa is out and has no mention of One Punch Man season 3 anywhere.

Jump Festa 2024 confirmed lineup is OUT

Jump Festa 2024 will be held on December 16–17, 2023 in Makuhari Messe Convention Center, Tokyo. The mega event will have two phases for both days, namely Stage Red and Stage Blue. The lineup for this event includes some of the most renowned anime, which includes One Piece, Chainsaw Man, Bleach, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Haikyu!!, and much more.

Jump Festa is one of the major events dedicated to celebrating anime and manga, also serving as a premium stage for major announcements about upcoming projects in these realms. Many fans had high hopes for this event for announcing the third season of One Punch Man on this platform. But the release of the confirmed lineup has shattered the hopes of fans.

What is the expected release date of One Punch season 3?

The waiting game for the next season of One Punch Man has been pretty unbearable. Confirmation regarding the fact that season 3 of One Punch Man was in production came from Chikashi Kubota in August 2022 after two years of release from the second season. However, fans have been starved of further updates since that exciting announcement, leaving them in a state of eager anticipation coupled with frustration. With no updates regarding season 3 from official ends, fans are forced to believe that the release of the third season will get pushed to next year.

A fan expressed his disappointment with this and commented, “Another year without One Punch Man at jump festa probably not getting info till next year at this rate.” Another fan shared his discontent by sharing the poster of One Punch Man Season 3, “This pic Must be the biggest Lie Where is season 3 of One Punch Man wtf ,no trailer no teaser no news why they lie to us”.

One of the netizens commented, “1 year and 1 month since One Punch Man Season 3 got announced AND STILL NO INFORMATION ON ANYTHING.” A similar remark was made by another fan, highlighting the time gap of the official announcement, “One Punch Man Season 3 was announced to be in production exactly 1 year and 1 month ago today. We are still waiting for an official studio announcement.”

As the fans continue to hold onto hope, the elusive One Punch Man Season 3 remains just out of reach. While the disappointment is palpable, their yearning for more adventures with Saitama and friends remains unwavering.

