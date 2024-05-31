'Probably One Of The Hardest Things Ever’; Normani On Finally Releasing Her Debut Album Dopamine

Normani finally caved to people’s demands!

The Wild Side singer is set to release her debut album, Dopamine, after having teased it for years. The singer got candid about her much-anticipated album weeks before its release and revealed personal reasons for its delay!

Normani is under pressure to release her debut album

Nomani didn’t find releasing her debut album ‘worth it’ amid a personal crisis. Although fans were clamoring for the singer to release new music, she had other priorities. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Fifth Harmony alum revealed that she was caught between teams changing, people coming and going, and her parents' health crisis.

“Just real life happening that I couldn't have predicted, and just doing my best to navigate that," Normani added. The singer’s parents got really sick, and she dealt with “a lot of deaths pretty much back to back in such a short time frame.”

Normani's mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020, and her father was later diagnosed with prostate cancer. So, it's understandable that her priorities may have shifted. "I think people kind of forget that I am a human being," she added.

However, she was also grateful to her fans for keeping their interests intact even though the album got pushed back year after year.

Now that her album is finally releasing, Normani feels relief more than pressure. "I think I'm just really excited because it's been such a long journey and not really an easy one," she said.

Normani shares the therapeutic process of creating her album Dopamine

Creating her debut album was the “hardest thing” she had to do, but it was equally therapeutic. The singer and dancer wish to feel a sense of fulfillment and contentment when the album is finally released.

"I honestly just feel like it encompasses and represents not only the records that you're going to hear on the project but also me being the dopamine," Normani told Entertainment Weekly. She further explained the album personifies her dopamine that’s gonna hit everybody who was like, “Where’s the damn album?”

So, fans must brace themselves for the dopamine hit as the album drops on June 21.