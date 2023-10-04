‘Probably why you lost’: Gavin Casalegno reacts as New York Jets extend support to Team Conrad; check The Summer I Turned Pretty connect

The Summer I Turned Pretty is one of the most trending teenage romance series, full of drama, romance, heartbreaks, and adventures. With reference to the same, the NFL club New York Jets stated the character they are rooting for on The Summer I Turned Pretty with the caption: “Jets are #TeamConrad,” as the series stars showed their support for the Jets. However, it was one particular person who was rather unhappy about it all. Check the hilarious banter on social media.

Gavin Casalegno reacts as New York Jets extend support to Team Conrad

On Thursday, the New York Jets’ official Instagram account shared a picture of The Summer I Turned Pretty actors Sean Kaufman, David Iacono, and Christopher Briney to show their enthusiasm for the team. Sean, David and Christopher were all smiles as they posed for a photo, sporting New York Jets merchandise, while standing on the ground.

With Kaufman, who plays Steven, on his left, and Iacono, who plays Cameron, to the right, Briney, who plays Conrad Fisher in the centre, posed for the photo, one major cast member- Gavin Casalegno, who plays Jeremiah Fisher, was missing from the picture. As New York Jets dropped the photo of The Summer I Turned Pretty cast members, showing support to Team Conrad, Jeremiah took to the comments section and took a playful dig. He reacted to the post, and wrote, “Probably why you lost… but the @dallascowboys know what’s up, and I guess the @chiefs do too.”

Meanwhile, as the second season for The Summer I Turned Pretty progressed, viewers and fans both formed teams and stated which brother they thought Belly would wind up with. With almost 3.1 billion views for Briney's character (Conrad) and 1.8 billion views for Casalegno's character (Jeremiah), Team Conrad and Team Jeremiah were trending hashtags on TikTok. The Jets may have sided with #TeamConrad, but the official X account for the NFL team also shared a picture of another star who was present. A picture of Jeremiah Sharp from the television series was posted with the message, “The eldest boy has arrived,” in reference to his character's well-known phrase from the season finale.

About The Summer I Turned Pretty

In this teenage romance series, there are 2 brothers (Conrad and Jeremiah) who apparently fall in love with the same girl (Belly), their mom’s best friend's daughter. Belly, with time, grows into a young beautiful girl whose charm attracts a lot of male attention. She has always had the biggest crush on Conrad whereas no response from him makes her look at the other side. Families gather at the Fishers' vacation home for one last summer before Conrad leaves for college, but when Belly finally catches Conrad's attention after a lifetime of trying, she wavers from the platonic to the romantic with her best friend, Conrad's younger brother, Jeremiah. The series concluded its second season on Aug 18 and was renewed for a third season ahead of the season finale on Aug. 3.

