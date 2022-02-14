Producer and director of Ghostbusters Ivan Reitman passes away at 75, confirms his family

The film industry is grieving the loss of a comedic directorial legend. Ivan Reitman, the Canadian filmmaker and producer best known for directing the comedic classic "Ghostbusters," died in his sleep on February 12 at the age of 75, it was announced on Sunday night.

The Associated Press was informed by his family that he died at his home in Montecito, California. Reitman was the man behind some of the most memorable comedies of the 1980s and 1990s, including 1984's "Ghostbusters," which he both produced and directed. The film was a smash blockbuster, launching a decades-long series that included last year's "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," directed by his son, Jason Reitman. Classics such as "National Lampoon's Animal House," starring John Belushi, and "Stripes," starring Bill Murray, John Candy, and Harold Ramis, were directed by Reitman.

According to CNN, Reitman has also directed "Twins," "Kindergarten Cop," and "Junior," all starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, as well as "Dave," starring Kevin Kline. He also created "Space Jam" in 1996, which featured NBA superstar Michael Jordan on the floor alongside Bugs Bunny, as well as the 2021 remake with LeBron James. In a statement, Tom Rothman, chairman and CEO, Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group said, “Tonight, the lady with the torch weeps, as do all of us at Columbia, and film lovers around the world. Ivan Reitman was an inseparable part of this studio’s legacy, but more than that he was a friend. A great talent and an even finer man; he will be dearly missed. We send his family all our condolences.”

Our thoughts are with Ivan Reitman's loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.